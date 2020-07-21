2020 Price Cutter Charity Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 Price Cutter Charity Championship betting odds have been released for the week at Highland Springs Country Club in Springfield, Mo.
The betting favorite this week is
2020 Price Cutter Charity Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the Price Cutter in Missouri, with perhaps a bit of a trickle-down effect from the 3M Open having a weaker field than we've seen in the restart.
Will Zalatoris is clearly the best player on the KFT at the moment, but his odds are nowhere near juicy enough to be worth the play.
2020 Price Cutter Charity Championship betting odds: Outright winner
- Will Zalatoris: +700
- Davis Riley: +1700
- Hayden Buckley: +2100
- Nick Hardy: +2600
- Paul Barjon: +2600
- Chandler Phillips: +2900
- Dawie Van Der Walt: +3400
- Callum Tarren: +3400
- Chad Ramey: +3600
- Brandon Harkins: +4100
- Martin Piller: +4100
- Stephan Jaeger: +5100
- Adam Svensson: +5100
- Kyle Jones: +5100
- Paul Haley II: +6100
- Grant Hirschman: +6100
- Joey Garber: +6100
- Kyle Reifers: +6700
- Justin Lower: +6700
- Andre Metzger: +7100
- Ryan Mccormick: +7100
- Trey Mullinax: +7600
- Ben Silverman: +8100
- Braden Thornberry: +8100
- Patrick Fishburn: +8100
- Augusto Nunez: +8100
- Nick Voke: +9100
- Zecheng Dou: +9100
- Harry Hall: +9100
- Taylor Moore: +9100
- Conrad Shindler: +9100
- Steve Marino: +10100
- Joshua Creel: +10100
- Eric Cole: +10100
- Nicholas Lindheim: +10100
- Jamie Arnold: +11100
- Chase Johnson: +11100
- Charlie Saxon: +11100
- Chandler Eaton: +11100
- Jonathan Randolph: +11100
- Austen Truslow: +12600
- Max McGreevy: +12600
- Curtis Thompson: +12600
- David Lingmerth: +12600
- Shad Tuten: +12600
- David Skinns: +12600
- Erik Compton: +12600
- Taylor Montgomery: +12600
- Harrison Endycott: +12600
- John Oda: +12600
- Max Rottluff: +12600
- Kevin Roy: +12600
- Jose de Jesus Rodriguez: +12600
- Nicholas Thompson: +14100
- KK Limbhasut: +14100
- Tyrone Van Aswegen: +14100
- Rico Hoey: +14100
- Zach Wright: +14100
- Andrew Novak: +15100
- Dan McCarthy: +15100
- Andrew Svoboda: +15100
- Wade Binfield: +16100
- Michael Miller: +16100
- Steven Alker: +16100
- Theo Humphrey: +16100
- Broc Everett: +16100
- Chip McDaniel: +16100
- David Kocher: +16100
- Anders Albertson: +16100
- Lorens Chan: +16100
- Mickey Demorat: +17600
- Carl Yuan: +17600
- Billy Kennerly: +17600
- Daniel Miernicki: +17600
- Will Cannon: +17600
- Matt Gilchrest: +17600
- Kevin Dougherty: +20100
- Brett Drewitt: +20100
- Danny Walker: +20100
- James Nicholas: +20100
- Jacob Bergeron: +20100
- Drew Weaver: +20100
- Jason Millard: +20100
- Brad Brunner: +20100
- Mark Baldwin: +20100
- Alistair Docherty: +20100
- Brian Campbell: +20100
- Patrick Flavin: +20100
- Andres Gonzales: +20100
- Jack Maguire: +20100
- Blayne Barber: +20100
- Cyril Bouniol: +22600
- Matt Ryan: +22600
- Tag Ridings: +22600
- Mark Blakefield: +22600
- Brian Richey: +22600
- Trevor Cone: +22600
- Cody Blick: +22600
- D H Lee: +25100
- Brady Schnell: +25100
- Yuwa Kosaihira: +25100
- Andy Pope: +25100
- Michael Campbell: +27600
- Sean Kelly: +27600
- Frederick Wedel: +27600
- Rick Lamb: +27600
- Eric Axley: +27600
- Ethan Tracy: +27600
- Jordan Niebrugge: +27600
- Kyle Thompson: +27600
- Joey Lane: +27600
- Kent Bulle: +27600
- Trevor Sluman: +27600
- Spencer Levin: +27600
- Luke Kwon: +27600
- Greg Yates: +30100
- Stuart Macdonald: +30100
- Robert Garrigus: +30100
- Mark Hensby: +30100
- John Somers: +35100
- Shane Smith: +35100
- Ryan Siegler: +35100
- Mikel Martinson: +35100
- Byron Meth: +35100
- Oscar Fraustro: +35100
- Kevin Lucas: +40100
- Dan Woltman: +40100
- Jonathan Hodge: +40100
- Connor Arendell: +40100
- Dawson Armstrong: +40100
- Steve Lewton: +40100
- Dalton Ward: +40100
- Robby Ormand: +40100
- Sebastian Vazquez: +50100
- Evan Harmeling: +50100
- Tony Romo: +50100
- Zach Cabra: +50100
- Michael Arnaud: +60100
- Seth Reeves: +75100
- Jordan Gumberg: +75100
- Rodrigo Lee: +75100
- Marcelo Rozo: +75100
- George Cunningham: +75100
- Zach Zaback: +100100
- Steven Bowditch: +100100