2020 Betfred British Masters betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 Betfred British Masters betting odds have been released for the week at Close House Golf Club in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England.

The betting favorite this week is host Lee Westwood, who comes in at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds on his home course.

Thomas Detry, who played in the re-opener in Austria, is next best at 15-to-1.

Jordan Smith is 21-to-1, while Eddie Pepperell is 29-to-1 in his return to the European Tour.

2020 Betfred British Masters tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have a Wednesday start for the European Tour, with a fairly weak field at Close House. Westwood is the only top-50 player in the field.

However, that means we have a number of interesting betting options in the field, including the likes of Andrew Johnston.

2020 Betfred British Masters betting odds: Outright winner