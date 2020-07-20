2020 3M Open one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2019 Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, continue at the 2020 3M Open this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in August 2020, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

Muirfield Village was not good to us. Daniel Berger missed the cut in a brutal week by a shot, and Jon Rahm won after being disrespected earlier in the week when he didn't get a place in a featured group for Thursday/Friday. Ryan Palmer finishing second was a nice surprise.

This week, the Tour moves to the Twin Cities for the 3M Open in Minnesota. This will be, by far, the lightest field of the restart (it was bound to happen). But, we have DJ, Brooks, Fleetwood and Wolff as the headliners.

2020 3M Open One and Done picks

Tony Finau: Finau had a really tough Sunday at Memorial (so did almost everyone else). It probably won't be as tough this week.

Brooks Koepka: I feel like we need to avoid Brooks for a while now. He's made it clear his knee is still a problem.

Lucas Glover: Glover also got smoked on Sunday at Jack's place, but he should fare better as a bigger name this week on an easier course.

Tommy Fleetwood: One of the last big names to return, Fleetwood could be finding a soft landing spot.

Sam Burns: Burns is an up-and-coming 23-year-old who has been solid of late.

Harris English: English has come back well from coronavirus, and he's been solid overall this year.

My pick this week will be Sam Burns. Let's take a chance on a young gun.

