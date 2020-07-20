2020 3M Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 3M Open betting odds have been released for the week at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.
The betting favorite this week is Dustin Johnson, who is coming in at 11-to-1 (+1100) betting odds to start the week.
Tony Finau and Brooks Koepka are next best on the list at 13-to-1 each, with Tommy Fleetwood and Paul at 17-to-1.
Defending champion Matthew Wolff is coming in at 30-to-1 in his first PGA Tour title defense.
2020 3M Open tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have a shallow field for the 3M Open. It's the natural outcome of six huge weeks of golf in the resumption of the PGA Tour season. With just eight of the world top 50 in the field, there's the distinct possiblity of a surprise winner.
2020 3M Open betting odds: Outright winner
- Dustin Johnson: +1100
- Tony Finau: +1300
- Brooks Koepka: +1300
- Tommy Fleetwood: +1700
- Paul Casey: +1700
- Matthew Wolff: +3000
- Bubba Watson: +3200
- Russell Henley: +3500
- Lucas Glover: +3700
- Harris English: +3700
- Erik Van Rooyen: +3900
- Doc Redman: +4700
- Sam Burns: +4900
- Brendon Todd: +5100
- Luke List: +5200
- Henrik Norlander: +5300
- Sepp Straka: +5300
- Brian Harman: +5400
- Patrick Rodgers: +5800
- Ryan Moore: +6300
- Carlos Ortiz: +6700
- Will Gordon: +7000
- Chris Kirk: +7000
- Si Woo Kim: +7000
- Ryan Armour: +7300
- Tom Lewis: +7400
- Kristoffer Ventura: +7400
- Jhonattan Vegas: +7400
- Rafa Cabrera Bello: +7400
- Max Homa: +7800
- Alex Noren: +7800
- Troy Merritt: +8200
- Richy Werenski: +8200
- Bernd Wiesberger: +8200
- Charley Hoffman: +8300
- Dylan Frittelli: +8400
- Scott Stallings: +8400
- Charles Howell III: +8400
- Wyndham Clark: +8400
- Sam Ryder: +9400
- Emiliano Grillo: +10500
- Talor Gooch: +10500
- Adam Schenk: +10500
- Matthias Schwab: +10500
- Chase Seiffert: +11200
- Peter Uihlein: +11500
- Pat Perez: +11500
- Aaron Wise: +11500
- Kyle Stanley: +11500
- Jason Kokrak: +11500
- Ben Martin: +11500
- Michael Thompson: +11500
- Charl Schwartzel: +12800
- Adam Long: +12800
- Keith Mitchell: +12800
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +12800
- Scott Piercy: +12900
- Jason Dufner: +12900
- Matthew NeSmith: +13100
- Tom Hoge: +13100
- Brice Garnett: +13100
- Brandon Hagy: +13100
- Chesson Hadley: +13100
- Wes Roach: +13100
- Cameron Tringale: +14700
- Danny Lee: +14700
- Harry Higgs: +14700
- Seung-Yul Noh: +14700
- Hudson Swafford: +15600
- Xinjun Zhang: +15800
- Austin Cook: +15800
- Chris Stroud: +15800
- Stewart Cink: +16900
- Patton Kizzire: +16900
- Joseph Bramlett: +16900
- Russell Knox: +16900
- Vaughn Taylor: +16900
- Denny McCarthy: +18200
- Cameron Davis: +18200
- Roger Sloan: +20500
- Luke Donald: +20500
- J Spaun: +20900
- Beau Hossler: +20900
- Nick Watney: +20900
- Scott Harrington: +20900
- Sahith Theegala: +20900
- Seamus Power: +22100
- Johnson Wagner: +23700
- Fabian Gomez: +23700
- Tim Wilkinson: +23700
- Andrew Putnam: +23700
- Rhein Gibson: +23700
- Roberto Castro: +23700
- Derek Ernst: +25700
- Zack Sucher: +25700
- Bronson Burgoon: +25700
- George McNeill: +25700
- Josh Teater: +25700
- Peter Malnati: +25700
- Brian Gay: +25700
- Scott Brown: +25700
- Kramer Hickok: +25700
- Vincent Whaley: +25700
- Bo Hoag: +26900
- Shawn Stefani: +28400
- Kevin Tway: +28400
- Bill Haas: +28400
- Aaron Baddeley: +31000
- Robert Streb: +31000
- Grayson Murray: +31000
- Cameron Percy: +36400
- Jamie Lovemark: +36400
- David Hearn: +36400
- Alex Cejka: +36400
- Doug Ghim: +36400
- Chris Baker: +36400
- Ryan Blaum: +36400
- Sang-Moon Bae: +36400
- Ted Potter Jr: +36400
- Mark Anderson: +41800
- Hank Lebioda: +41800
- Sebastian Cappelen: +41800
- Robby Shelton: +41800
- Tommy Gainey: +41800
- Arjun Atwal: +41800
- D.J. Trahan: +41800
- Chad Campbell: +41800
- Ryan Brehm: +41800
- David Lingmerth: +41800
- Nelson Ledesma: +41800
- K.J. Choi: +41800
- Jonathan Byrd: +52700
- Ricky Barnes: +52700
- Rob Oppenheim: +52700
- Tyler McCumber: +52700
- Greg Chalmers: +52700
- Chase Koepka: +52700
- Ben Taylor: +63900
- Angus Flanagan: +63900
- John Merrick: +63900
- J.J. Henry: +63900
- Michael Gligic: +63900
- Tom Lehman: +81200
- Michael Gellerman: +81200
- Michael Kim: +81200
- Dominic Bozzelli: +81200
- Tim Herron: +81200
- Matt Every: +81200
- John Senden: +81200
- Bo Van Pelt: +81200
- Peter Kuest: +111200
- Martin Trainer: +111200
- Chris Couch: +111200