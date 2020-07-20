2020 3M Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 3M Open betting odds have been released for the week at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.

The betting favorite this week is Dustin Johnson, who is coming in at 11-to-1 (+1100) betting odds to start the week.

Tony Finau and Brooks Koepka are next best on the list at 13-to-1 each, with Tommy Fleetwood and Paul at 17-to-1.

Defending champion Matthew Wolff is coming in at 30-to-1 in his first PGA Tour title defense.

2020 3M Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

Get a 100% welcome bonus with your first deposit at with BetDSI

This week, we have a shallow field for the 3M Open. It's the natural outcome of six huge weeks of golf in the resumption of the PGA Tour season. With just eight of the world top 50 in the field, there's the distinct possiblity of a surprise winner.

To see our hidden picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!

For just $50 for 12 months (or $5 per month), Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.

BECOME A MEMBER NOW

2020 3M Open betting odds: Outright winner