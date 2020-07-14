2020 TPC San Antonio Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 TPC San Antonio Championship betting odds have been released for the week at TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course in San Antonio, Texas.

The betting favorite this week is Will Zalatoris, who is coming in at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds to start the week.

Wesley Bryan is 23-to-1 as he drops down a level this week, with Lee Hodges at 26-to-1.

Peter Uihlein and Taylor Pendrith are all at 29-to-1 each.

2020 TPC San Antonio Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, the Korn Ferry Tour starts the second of a two-week engagement at TPC San Antonio. The Oaks Course is typically home to the Valero Texas Open on the PGA Tour, which has been cancelled for this year. The Oaks will host a number of PGA Tour players who have been in the Texas Open, so you have to look at them some. But TPC San Antonio in July versus April is quite a difference.

2020 TPC San Antonio Championship betting odds: Outright winner