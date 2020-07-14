2020 TPC San Antonio Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 TPC San Antonio Championship betting odds have been released for the week at TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course in San Antonio, Texas.
The betting favorite this week is Will Zalatoris, who is coming in at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds to start the week.
Wesley Bryan is 23-to-1 as he drops down a level this week, with Lee Hodges at 26-to-1.
Peter Uihlein and Taylor Pendrith are all at 29-to-1 each.
2020 TPC San Antonio Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets
Get a 100% welcome bonus with your first deposit at with BetDSI
This week, the Korn Ferry Tour starts the second of a two-week engagement at TPC San Antonio. The Oaks Course is typically home to the Valero Texas Open on the PGA Tour, which has been cancelled for this year. The Oaks will host a number of PGA Tour players who have been in the Texas Open, so you have to look at them some. But TPC San Antonio in July versus April is quite a difference.
To see our hidden picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!
For just $50 for 12 months (or $5 per month), Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.
You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.
2020 TPC San Antonio Championship betting odds: Outright winner
- Will Zalatoris: +1000
- Wesley Bryan: +2300
- Lee Hodges: +2600
- Nick Hardy: +2900
- Peter Uihlein: +2900
- Taylor Pendrith: +2900
- Ben Martin: +3100
- Ryan Mccormick: +3400
- David Lipsky: +3400
- Aaron Baddeley: +3400
- Davis Riley: +3600
- Wes Roach: +3600
- Ben Kohles: +4100
- Kyle Jones: +4100
- Greyson Sigg: +4100
- Callum Tarren: +4100
- John Chin: +4100
- Adam Svensson: +4100
- Sean O'Hair: +4600
- Paul Barjon: +4600
- Brandon Harkins: +4600
- Roberto Diaz: +4600
- Martin Piller: +5100
- Chad Ramey: +5100
- Shawn Stefani: +5100
- Brent Grant: +5100
- Rhein Gibson: +5600
- Brett Coletta: +5600
- Dylan Wu: +6100
- Josh Teater: +6100
- Brad Hopfinger: +6100
- Joey Garber: +6100
- Jared Wolfe: +6700
- Mito Pereira: +6700
- Augusto Nunez: +6700
- Patrick Fishburn: +6700
- Vince India: +6700
- Taylor Moore: +6700
- Nicholas Lindheim: +6700
- Scott Gutschewski: +6700
- Dawie van der Walt: +7100
- Grant Hirschman: +8100
- Ryan Ruffels: +8100
- Justin Hueber: +8100
- Justin Lower: +8100
- Braden Thornberry: +8100
- Kevin Roy: +8100
- Zecheng Dou: +8100
- Taylor Montgomery: +8100
- Harrison Endycott: +8100
- Brandon Crick: +9100
- Bobby Bai: +9100
- T J Vogel: +9100
- Theo Humphrey: +9100
- Scott Langley: +9100
- Andy Pope: +10100
- Andrew Novak: +10100
- Kyle Reifers: +10100
- Matt Atkins: +10100
- Kevin Dougherty: +10100
- Jason Millard: +10100
- Stephen Franken: +10100
- Austin Smotherman: +10100
- Jamie Arnold: +10100
- Brett Stegmaier: +10100
- Curtis Thompson: +10100
- Sangmoon Bae: +10100
- Ryan Blaum: +10100
- Chandler Blanchet: +10100
- J T Griffin: +10100
- Max Greyserman: +10100
- Andres Gonzales: +10100
- Jose de Jesus Rodriguez: +10100
- Chase Wright: +12600
- Joshua Creel: +12600
- Tyson Alexander: +12600
- Drew Weaver: +12600
- Chip McDaniel: +12600
- Eric Cole: +12600
- Curtis Luck: +12600
- John Oda: +12600
- KK Limbhasut: +12600
- David Kocher: +12600
- Tom Whitney: +12600
- Michael Gligic: +12600
- Nelson Ledesma: +12600
- Brian Campbell: +12600
- Charlie Saxon: +15100
- Mickey Demorat: +15100
- Ben Taylor: +15100
- Zach Wright: +15100
- Brett Drewitt: +15100
- Erik Compton: +15100
- Alex Cejka: +15100
- Dan McCarthy: +15100
- John Vanderlaan: +15100
- Nicholas Thompson: +15100
- Cyril Bouniol: +15100
- Carl Yuan: +15100
- Tommy Gainey: +15100
- Mark Blakefield: +15100
- Jack Maguire: +15100
- Daniel Miernicki: +15100
- Trevor Cone: +15100
- Conrad Shindler: +15100
- Jimmy Stanger: +15100
- Alex Prugh: +15100
- Jonathan Randolph: +15100
- Ben Silverman: +16100
- Max McGreevy: +16100
- Whee Kim: +16100
- Jim Knous: +17600
- Billy Kennerly: +20100
- Julian Etulain: +20100
- Taylor Dickson: +20100
- Tyrone Van Aswegen: +20100
- Blayne Barber: +20100
- Michael Miller: +20100
- Rick Lamb: +20100
- Steve Lebrun: +20100
- Mark Baldwin: +20100
- Mark Hensby: +20100
- Seth Reeves: +20100
- J J Henry: +22600
- Brady Schnell: +25100
- Anders Albertson: +25100
- Dominic Bozzelli: +25100
- Kevin Lucas: +27600
- Robert Garrigus: +27600
- Luke Guthrie: +30100
- Greg Yates: +30100
- Charlie Wi: +30100
- Evan Harmeling: +35100
- George Cunningham: +35100
- Shane Smith: +35100
- Dawson Armstrong: +35100
- Ethan Tracy: +40100
- Andrew Svoboda: +40100
- Steve Lewton: +50100
- Sebastian Vasquez: +50100
- D A Points: +50100
- Marcelo Rozo: +50100
- Andres Echavarria: +50100
- Steven Bowditch: +50100
- Robert Allenby: +50100
- Jake Knapp: +50100