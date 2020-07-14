2020 the Memorial Tournament model and fantasy golf rankings

For years, I've made fantasy golf picks, power rankings and given betting tips about PGA Tour events.

I've looked at two main factors, current form and course history, and tried to bring those together to offer selections and my best guess as to who will contend in a given week.

However, for 2020, I wanted to become more sophisticated and develop a weekly rubric which offers a clear-cut ranking system based on data points weighted in a formula. So far, it's been a tremendous success. Here's a look at the PGA Tour winners in the restart and where they landed in the model:

Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial: Daniel Berger - No. 21

RBC Heritage: Webb Simpson - No. 7

Travelers Championship: Dustin Johnson - No. 10

Rocket Mortgage Classic: Bryson DeChambeau - No. 2

Workday Charity Open: Collin Morikawa - No. 11

Let me walk you through the rubric's tenets and show off this week's results.



