Vokey WedgeWorks Adds Tour-Proven T Grind

One of Bob Vokey's oldest, most-trusted grinds, the T Grind, has been added to the Vokey WedgeWorks platform.

The T Grind, available in 58- and 60-degree lofts, has a narrow crescent surface and is ideal for a shallow angle of attack in firm conditions, carrying low bounce thanks to a wider back flange than the L Grind.

“Wedge play is an art, and the T Grind brings out the best in the artist,” Vokey said. “The leading edge stays low to the playing surface as the wedge is rotated which allows you to hit a variety of shots from tight lies. This is the wedge that really made Vokey Grinds an important part of our process – and still to this day is a great option.”

The T Grind has proven popular with players on links-style setups, in the Australian Sandbelt and on firm-turf courses.

In addition to grind selection, Vokey WedgeWorks customers can further customize their wedges with toe engravings, a variety of stamping options, paint filling of various markings and the Vokey logo, as well hand grins on Raw finish wedges.

The WedgeWorks T Grind is available on Vokey.com in both 58- and 60-degree lofts in Tour Chrome and Raw finishes for $200 each, including custom stamping, custom ferrule and custom shaft band.