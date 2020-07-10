Puma Golf unveils their Excellent Golf Wear, with more casual looks for on and off the course

The convergence of golf clothes and streetwear has been happening for several years. Now, Puma Golf has introduced their fusion line, Excellent Golf Wear, which is a line of stylish clothes designed to be worn comfortably while playing golf or doing pretty much anything in your daily routine.

It's not athleisure, but there's a leisure component to the line, which features Henley-style shirts, hoodies, shorts, joggers and quarter-zips with technical applications that deliver for golfers.

“We’re seeing more golfers gravitate to lifestyle, relatable gear that better suits their everyday lives, and that’s exactly what EGW does. It delivers a lifestyle aesthetic, with comfortable fabrics that performs as well off the course as on,” said Chris MacNeill, Senior PLM, PUMA Golf apparel.

The collection includes the Runway crewneck sweatshirt ($80) with a water-resistant, moisture-wicking knit fabric and the Runway hoodie, which has hidden hand pockets and made from similar knit material as the crew.

The Cloudspun Henley ($60) features an ultra-soft feel in a fabric with four-way stretch and moisture-wicking properties.

The Tarmac jogger ($85) has an elastic drawstring waistband with a soft fabric for a great fit that's comfortable through the round. The Tech short ($55) may be my personal favorite, as it's an athletic-inspired short with a stretch waistband that looks like a golf short.

The Sherpa quarter-zip ($120) is a performance-oriented high-pile fleece with four-way stretch and zippered front pockets. It's a great look off the course and perfect for fall rounds.

The collection also includes the RS-G shoes ($130), which are the golf version of the lifestyle shoe that's been a long-standing emblem of the company's footwear.

The Puma Golf EGW collection is available now.