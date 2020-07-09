Tiger Woods will play in the 2020 Memorial Tournament, marking his PGA Tour return

Tiger Woods will play in the 2020 Memorial Tournament, played next week at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

Woods will make his first PGA Tour start since tumbling down the leaderboard on the weekend in February at the Genesis Invitational, the tournament he and his foundation hosts at Riviera Country Club, just outside of Los Angeles. Woods chose not to compete in the two PGA Tour events after, skipping the WGC-Mexico Championship and The Players Championship, where the first round was played as the last official Tour round before a three-month hiatus.

I’m looking forward to playing in the @MemorialGolf next week. I’ve missed going out and competing with the guys and can’t wait to get back out there. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) July 9, 2020

Woods has not played in the five tournaments since the resumption of the PGA Tour season on June 11.

The 15-time major champion has a prolific record in the Memorial, including five wins and nine top-10 finishes in 17 career starts. This is a regular stop on Tiger Woods' schedule, and he doesn't miss it when he's healthy enough to play.

Woods playing was likely a factor in the PGA Tour choosing to go back on their original plan to allow limited fans -- as many as 8,000 at one time -- at Muirfield Village for the Memorial. With an inability to completely stop fan movement, the overwhelming number of spectators would be following Woods' every move, potentially creating a bad visual for the sport.

Instead, Woods will be playing without a gallery, akin to what he did in the made-for-TV The Match: Champions for Charity in May, when Woods looked incredible in his match as he teamed up with Peyton Manning to beat Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady.