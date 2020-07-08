European Tour reschedules to events in Spain and Portugal for September

The European Tour is reshuffling its 2020 season, announcing a pair of rescheduled events for September.

The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters will be played Sept. 3-6 at Real Club Valderrama in Spain, rescheduled from its original dates of April 30 - May 3.

The following week will be the Portugal Masters, from Sept. 10-13 at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course. This tournament was actually supposed to be played in October, but the event has been pushed up to create a two-event swing with relatively easy travel. The events share tournament management, making it easier to move them together.

These two events are the ninth and 10th tournaments on the rearranged 2020 European Tour schedule.

The European Tour season resumes this week with the Austrian Open, the first of a doubleheader in the country that's co-sanctioned with the Challenge Tour. The Euram Bank Open follows next week. Both events have 500,000 Euro purses and will count toward both tours' ranking lists.

After the Austrian double, the six-event UK Swing kicks off with the Betfred British Masters before starting five more invented events that were created with 1 million Euro purses.

The European Tour also announced this week that the Hero Indian Open will be cancelled for 2020 and return to the schedule in 2021.

Four Rolex Series events have also been penciled in, including the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open and BMW PGA Championship in October. The final two events of the season are set as well, with the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa from Dec. 3-6 and the season-ending DP World Tour Championship Dubai from Dec. 10-13.