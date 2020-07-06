2020 Workday Charity Open one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2019 Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, continue at the 2020 Workday Charity Open this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in August 2020, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

We're back, baby! It's been a very nice run to restart the season, with Tyrrell Hatton logging a solid T-4 in Detroit for our best finish in the four return events.

This week, we have the Workday Charity Open, which is a tournament the PGA Tour concocted to replace the John Deere Classic. Expect lighter rough and slower greens at Muirfield Village Golf Club, which will host the Memorial the following week.

2020 Workday Charity Open One and Done picks

Justin Thomas: JT is great most of the time, and it's hard to not see him playing well on an easier version of Muirfield Village.

Justin Rose: A week off for Rose should be a good thing. He's liked this tournament in the past, which is why he'll be doing the double.

Patrick Cantlay: Same thing for Cantlay. He's become particularly picky in when he plays, and he shows up to win.

Brooks Koepka: Koepka seems to have found something and, along with it, some more zeal.

Maverick McNealy: Tight courses aren't really McNealy's friend, but there's a lot of room at Muirfield Village.

My pick this week will be Justin Rose. I'm still trying to keep some of the above names in the holster for August.

2019-2020 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks