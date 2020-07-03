PGA Tour adds Chase Koepka to Workday Charity Classic field after difficult Travelers Championship WD

Karma is coming back to Chase Koepka in the right way.

The PGA Tour has added Koepka to the field for next week's Workday Charity Classic, the makeshift event created by the Tour to replace the John Deere Classic, which was cancelled for this year after coronavirus restrictions made hosting the event impractical, if not impossible.

The Tour is rewarding Koepka for doing the right thing in a unique situation.

Koepka made the difficult decision to withdraw from the Travelers Championship following his exposure to brother Brooks' caddie, Ricky Elliott, who tested positive for coronavirus. The decision came after the younger Koepka had Monday qualified for the tournament with his four-time major-winning brother watching. Though Koepka had tested negative, he pulled out, along with his brother, in an abundance of caution.

Not only has the PGA Tour created this spot specially for Chase Koepka, but the Travelers Championship has also already offered him a spot in the 2021 edition of the tournament.

Chase Koepka will be making his sixth PGA Tour start next week, marking the fourth time he's played solo on the Tour. He's also teamed with Brooks on two occasions for the team-based Zurich Classic of New Orleans, one of a dozen events cancelled for this year due to the pandemic.