European Tour lifts suspension on Thorbjorn Olesen

The European Tour has lifted the suspension on Thorbjorn Olesen, who had been held off the tour since last summer after he was charged with sexually assaulting a woman on a flight to the United Kingdom following the July 2019 World Golf Championships event in Memphis.

Olesen was suspended on Aug. 6, 2019, pending his case going through the court system. However, with the global pandemic forcing long-term delays in the UK court system, Olesen's case will not be heard until Dec. 6, 2021. Deciding that an 854-day suspension is unreasonable, the Euro Tour has allowed Olesen to return until the legal process can resolve itself.

Olesen was charged with three counts related to his alleged behavior on a flight from Nashville to London on July 29 ,2019. He is accused of several lewd acts during the flight, including sexually assaulting a female passenger, urinating in the aisle and cursing out passengers and flight staff.

He has pleaded not guilty on all charges. His case was to originally be heard in August 2019, then it was pushed back further to a most recent scheduled date of May 11, 2020.

“While my team and I initially agreed that I would not participate in Tour events while the legal proceedings were outstanding, I am naturally grateful to the European Tour for allowing me to continue my career following the lengthy adjournment of my trial," Olesen said in a statement.

"Obviously, the case itself is still on-going so I will continue to make no comment about it.”