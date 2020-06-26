Puma brings their Running System (RS) shoes to golf with the RS-G release

Puma Golf is bringing the RS series to golf, releasing its new RS-G (Running System-Golf) shoes.

The company introduced the RS series in the 1980s, then modernized and re-released the line in 2019 and 2020. Now, the shoes -- which have an immediately recognizable chunky, bold design -- have been beefed up with features golfers must have. The upper has been re-engineered to be seam-sealed and waterproof by employing a TPU skin and microfiber leather.

The outsole has an exaggerated traction pattern with Carbon Rubber lugs. Fusion foam runs through the midsole to deliver energy back to the golfer with each step, while a Softfoam sockliner offers more comfort.

“The RS-G shoes are the perfect combination of street and sports style combined with modern technologies and updates that make them relevant to today’s golfer,” said Andrew Lawson, PLM Footwear, PUMA Golf. “Once you put these shoes on, you’re not going to want to golf in anything else.”

The Puma golf RS-G shoes are available now for $130 per pair for both men and women in several colorways (Vaporous Gray/Thyme/Pureed Pumpkin; White/Quiet Shade/Quarry; and Black/Quiet Shade/Dark Shadow for men, and the same Vaporous Gray/Pureed Pumpkin, White/Quiet Shade and a stunning Peachskin/High Rise color for women).