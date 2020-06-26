Denny McCarthy tests positive for coronavirus, withdraws from 2020 Travelers Championship

Denny McCarthy has tested positive for coronavirus and has withdrawn from the 2020 Travelers Championship.

McCarthy played the first round at TPC River Highlands on Thursday, shooting 3-under 67. He was scheduled to play in the second round at 1:30 p.m. He is not replaced in the field since the first round was already completed.

The University of Virginia product spoke with Golf Channel and indicated he felt achiness and pain on Thursday night after his round, more so than one might typically feel from playing golf.

Denny McCarthy tells me he tested positive for COVID-19 and has WD'd from the Travelers. Opened with 67 but woke up in the middle of the night feeling achy and sore. Now becomes the third Tour player to test positive for the virus. — Ryan Lavner (@RyanLavnerGC) June 26, 2020

McCarthy is now the third PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19, joining Nick Watney, who tested positive at last week's RBC Heritage, and Cameron Champ, who tested positive before this week's event.

McCarthy's contacts from this week will be tested by the PGA Tour, including Matt Wallace and Bud Cauley, his Round 1 playing partners. Cauley and Wallace tested negative, but Cauley chose to withdraw from the tournament out of caution.

Two caddies, Ken Comboy and Ricky Elliott, also tested positive before the Travelers, though Elliott later received a negative test. Those positive tests forced the withdrawal of Graeme McDowell, who works with Comboy, and both Brooks and Chase Koepka, who spent time Elliott, who is Brooks' full-time caddie.

Webb Simpson also withdrew before this week's tournament, citing a positive test in his family.