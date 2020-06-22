2020 Travelers Championship expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2020 Travelers Championship picks, either for betting or fantasy golf games like DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, Golf Channel or the PGA Tour?

We have your 2020 Travelers Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

This week, the PGA Tour season resumption continues with the Travelers Championship. The Hartford-area event is in its normal slot, not re-scheduled, so that is a worthwhile note as Colonial and Harbour Town had to be softer with the warmer weather than they normally play events.

We have a very strong field again this week, with 35 of the world top 50 committing at the deadline.

Our top 10 is a ranking of the best players in the field -- BUT they're not always the best bets! Want our top picks?

GNN Plus members get access to our weekly PGA Tour model, in-depth weekly DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends. Join for $5 per month or $50 for 1 year!

JOIN GNN PLUS!

2020 Travelers Championship rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Bryson DeChambeau: Bryson was overpowering Colonial in a way no one probably saw coming. Had a tougher time doing that at Harbour Town. He's got a better chance of doing it here.

2. Rory McIlroy: McIlroy remembered very quickly why Harbour Town isn't really for him.

3. Daniel Berger: We've been on Berger for a while, and there's no reason to not be this week -- except that he's won and been close in back-to-back weeks.

4. Webb Simpson: From MC to winner, Webb just needed a week back inside the ropes to find his cold-blooded status again. His back nine on Sunday was a delight to watch.

5. Justin Thomas: JT made a hell of a run on Sunday, but he knew it was too little, too late. Doesn't have the best record here, but he's playing tremendous golf.

6. Brooks Koepka: Expressed some optimism about Brooks last week at Harbour Town, and he paid it off with a tremendous week. Has a top-10 finish here in 2016.

7. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay is coming back for his first start since the three-month break. He's posted consecutive T-15 finishes in this event.

8. Paul Casey: Casey is probably THE horse-for-course pick this week. The problem is that he is making his return this week. Do you trust him?

9. Joaquin Niemann: Niemann made a great run at the Heritage, coming up a little short. Posted a top-five finish here last year.

10. Sungjae Im: Im had an off week, missing the cut at Harbour Town. I expect a bounce back this week.

For DraftKings and DFS analysis, sign up for GNN Plus and check out our 2020 Travelers Championship model!