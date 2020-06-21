PHOTOS: Michelle Wie West, Jonnie West welcome daughter to the world

Michelle Wie West is a mom! The 2014 US Women's Open champion and her husband, Jonnie West, welcomed their first child together into the world this week.

The couple named their daughter Makenna Kamalei Yoona West, who they're doing to call Kenna, based on Wie West's Instagram post announcing her birth.

This is tremendous news for the Wests, who were married in August 2019. Jonnie West is the Director of Basketball Operations for the NBA's Golden State Warriors.

Wie West, who had been taking time off to heal myriad injuries before announcing her pregnancy at the start of 2020, has said she will consider making a return to professional golf in time for the rescheduled 2020 US Women's Open. With the event moved to December in Houston, Wie West will now have time to acclimate to motherhood and the changes in her family's life that will come with parenthood.

While she was considering retiring before she became pregnant, she's now hoping to show her daughter how she can be a mom and a world-class athlete.

"Before I was even pregnant, I thought my career would come to an end when I had kids, and I was fine with that," Wie West said in May. "Then I found out I was having a girl, and my perspective changed. ... Now, I definitely want to play for her. I want to create a future for her while she sees me being a strong woman and an athlete and being someone that is pursuing her dreams."