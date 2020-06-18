Symetra Tour announces second revised 2020 schedule, will start in Michigan in July

The Symetra Tour has announced a second revised 2020 schedule, adding two new tournaments and extending the season by five weeks to a November finish.

While the original 2020 Symetra Tour schedule has 20 events, the revised schedule had 16 events. The current schedule has 10.

The season is now set to resume July 24-26 in Battle Creek, Mich., with the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship.

“We are extremely grateful to our partners and host venues for continued flexibility and support,” said Mike Nichols, Chief Business Officer of the Symetra Tour.

“They have worked tirelessly to keep all hopes and dreams alive for the next generation of LPGA Tour stars. In addition to Symetra Tour sponsors, the Annika Foundation recently showcased an unparalleled form of generosity with their Crisis Relief Fund providing $50,000 in grants to Symetra Tour players financially affected by the coronavirus.”

Three tournaments have been cancelled for 2020 in this latest revision:

Aug. 7-9 -- PHC Classic -- Brown Deer Park Golf Course, Milwaukee, Wis. -- $125,000

Aug. 14-16 -- Garden City Chartiy Classic at Buffalo Dunes -- Buffalo Dunes Golf Club, Garden City, Kan. -- $175,000 (+$25,000)

Sept. 3-5 (Saturday finish) -- Copper Rock Championship -- Copper Rock Golf Course, Hurricane, Utah -- $200,000

Purses are still to be determined for the remaining events, but the Tour is committing to a total purse of $1.5 million, meaning an average of $150,000 per event. The top five players on the season-ending money list will earn LPGA status for 2021, down from the typical 10 slots available.

Revised 2020 Symetra Tour schedule

As of June 17