Nick Faldo joins Sqairz as investor and ambassador

Sir Nick Faldo was searching, quite literally, for stable golf shoes. He looked up the search term online, and he found the review we did of Sqairz golf shoes. He checked it out and was rather impressed with the shoes, the design and the benefits.

He reached out to the Sqairz team to find out more. Some weeks later, Faldo entered into a multi-year partnership with Sqairz, whereby the six-time major winner has invested in the company and will be an ambassador for the company.

“We are thrilled to have Sir Nick join our Sqairz family,” said Robert Winskowicz, Sqairz founder and CEO in a release. “His passion for the game is unmatched. He shares our vision that the golf swing is built from the ground up, and golf shoes should not only be comfortable, but they need to provide the balance, stability and ground connection to help golfers play their best.”

Faldo has long talked about the critical need for good footwork and stability to execute it through the golf swing, which Sqairz delivers with a wider shoe providing traction where golfers place the most pressure on their feet during their swing. The Sqairz squared-off toe offers a larger toe box for the foot to sit naturally.

“These shoes are made for today’s golfer, who no longer need to sacrifice comfort for stability and balance - or the other way around,” Faldo said. “Over the course of an entire round, the difference is huge! I’m thrilled to help golfers discover SQAIRZ and understand what we’ve all been missing. Golf shoes are one of the only things we use for every single shot on the course and these will help your game.”

As part of the agreement, Faldo will promote the shoes during his CBS Sports Network show "Faldo Formula" and appear in commercials for the company.