SkyGolf launches SkyCaddie LX5 GPS smartwatch

The future of golf GPS watches may be changing. Your next golf GPS watch will likely be a smartwatch that you just happen to be able to use to measure distance on the golf course.

SkyGolf is getting in on this change, introducing the SkyCaddie LX5 smartwatch, which it's calling the wrist-worn version of their impressive SX500 (or SX400) GPS unit.

The LX5 is driven by a multi-core processor to show course features and distances on a vivid display.

HoleVue presents what's between a golfer and the hole, updating as a player gets along with each shot. HoleVue shows the distance to hazards and other things to avoid -- as many as 40 targets per hole. RangeVue gives a player a hand with club selection by showing the different shot arcs that could be employed by a player.

IntelliGreen shows a golfer the exact shape of the green, as measured by SkyGolf's mapping teams, and rotates that view as a golfer moves around the hole. This dynamic view helps a golfer understand how distance changes with different angles, with front, middle and back distances to the green.

Users can zoom and pan on the screen to see more details and get all the distances a player might need. Players can also use the LX5 to keep score and track of stats like fairways and greens hit in regulation, as well total putts. The watch can help you learn and track how far you hit each club, too. The LX5 also has multiple watch faces, a heart-rate monitor and a step counter to show distance walked.

The watch's Bluetooth and Wi-Fi capabilities can help golfers sync their scores to the SkyGolf 360 subscription service. Watch and course updates can be made wirelessly over Wi-Fi.

The LX5, which is pre-loaded with 35,000 courses, is water-resistant and has a battery that lasts up to two rounds while in play or more than 3 days in time mode. Two user-replaceable, soft-touch silicon bands are included.

The SkyCaddie LX5 smartwatch is available now for $300, with a three-year premium worldwide membership at no extra charge.