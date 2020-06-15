Cobra Golf expands the King MIM family with King MIM Black wedges

Cobra Golf is expanding its family of King MIM wedges to add the King MIM Black wedges, offering a new look for the well-received line.

The MIM part of the King MIM wedge stands for metal-injection molding, which is a more exact way of building a wedge from a mold than casting. The process begins by using a mixture of 304 stainless steel metal powder, which is heated and injected into a mold. Through a sintering process, that metal is heated to 1340 degrees Celsius, which is even hotter than a forging process. The result is a smoother grain flow, meaning a softer feel in the metal.

The King MIM wedges are then polished robotically to exact specifications, eliminating the variability that can come from hand-polishing on a wheel. The end-to-end process is fully automated to deliver consistency from club to club, including on grind shapes and bounce.

The new piece of this is introducing a glare-reducing QPQ (Quench Polish Quench) black finish.

“When we introduced MIM Wedges last year, it marked a steep change in the way wedges were manufactured. Since then, we have received requests from better players asking for the type of black finish that is preferred on Tour,” said Tom Olsavsky, Vice President of R&D for Cobra Golf.

"The new QPQ finishing process allows us to deliver this option while maintaining soft, consistent performance for a wide variety of shots, now with a wider variety of grind options."

There are three grinds available -- Versatile, WideLow, and Classic.

The Versatile grind is ideal for all-around shotmaking in medium to firm conditions. With heel and toe relief to play shots with an open face, a center notch keeps the leading edge closer to the ground without adding bounce.

The WideLow grind features a wide sole with low bounce to get players out from sticky situations in soft conditions, including the sand. The design prevents the leading edge from digging in the turf.

The Classic grind has a medium-width sole with high bounce and trailing edge relief works well for neutral to steeper swings.

The faces and grooves are CNC milled for maximum surface roughness to deliver the right spin profile. The milling is done in a circular pattern to maximize spin on softer shots where the ball won't go as deep into the grooves. The grooves are shaped uniquely to each wedge, with weaker lofts featuring wider, shallower grooves and getting narrower and deeper as loft decreases.

The Cobra Golf King MIM Black wedge is available in 50-, 52-, 54-, 56-, 58- and 60-degree lofts in the Versatile grind (52, 56 and 60 degree wedges in LH); in 56-, 58- and 60-degree lofts in the WideLow grind; and in 52-, 56- and 60-degree lofts in the Classic grind. The King MIM Chrome wedges are also now available in these identical grinds and lofts as above. The KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 (125g) black shaft is the stock offering. There's also a One Length (37.5-inch length) offering in 56 and 60 degrees in the Versatile grind.

The Cobra King MIM Black wedges are now available for $150 each.