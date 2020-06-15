2020 RBC Heritage one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2019 Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, continue at the 2020 RBC Heritage this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in August 2020, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

That was a lot of fun! It was nice to have the PGA Tour back, and Colonial was host to an excellent tournament. We had a stacked field, and a lot of those top-50 players factored in the end. Daniel Berger, who has a thing for winning in the teens in June, prevailed in a playoff against Collin Morikawa.

This week, we get a rescheduled RBC Heritage, played at Habour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina. It's a full-field event this week, though it's usually an invitational field. Habour Town is a tight golf course that will take driver out of the hands of more players than Colonial.

2020 RBC Heritage One and Done picks

Gary Woodland: Woodland interests me on this course because of his amazing stinger that can put him in play on pretty much any hole. Looked great at Colonial.

Bryson DeChambeau: Bryson has seen a couple of close calls here, albeit before he bulked up. Hard to imagine him being able to fly over the swampiness of Harbour Town, but he has good vibes here.

Branden Grace: If you want a slightly divergent picks, Grace is your guy. He played himself into contention at Colonial last week, and he's won here in the past.

Hideki Matsuyama: After skipping the debut, Hideki is the perfect player for a place like Harbour Town. He finds tons of greens and should give himself good looks.

Collin Morikawa: Morikawa is one of the best ballstrikers in the world, and that got him into the playoff at Colonial.

My pick this week will be Bryson DeChambeau. The guy likes the course and there are some holes where he can take incredible lines to score.

