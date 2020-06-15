2020 RBC Heritage expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2020 RBC Heritage picks, either for betting or fantasy golf games like DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, Golf Channel or the PGA Tour?

We have your 2020 RBC Heritage rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

This week, the PGA Tour season resumption continues with the RBC Heritage. Harbour Town on Hilton Head Island typically hosts the week after the Masters, but this opportunity arose and we get a June event. This field is even deeper than last week's, and that means we again get an interesting mix of top-ranked players, horses for courses and up-and-comers in a 156-player field.

Our top 10 is a ranking of the best players in the field -- BUT they're not always the best bets! Want our top picks?

2020 RBC Heritage rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Rory McIlroy: McIlroy looked great at Colonial until Sunday, and then he got lapped by Bryson DeChambeau. But he's still the world No. 1 for a reason.

2. Bryson DeChambeau: Bryson was overpowering Colonial in a way no one probably saw coming. It's going to be hard to do that at Harbour Town, but he has a great history there.

3. Xander Schauffele: Xander got hosed on the 71st hole of the tournament, and he probably should have won. But he's clearly come out of the gates looking and feeling right. He plays his best against great fields and on tough courses.

4. Justin Thomas: Going back to last September, JT has three wins and just three finishes outside the top 10 -- two of which were missed cuts in his last four starts. Looked strong at Colonial.

5. Sungjae Im: Sungjae is a guy you should love almost every week. He's a stud.

6. Collin Morikawa: Morikawa is such a pure ballstriker. He's going to be a part of the conversation an awful lot. He's made strides in 2020 to feel more like he belongs in elite company, which he clearly does.

7. Jon Rahm: Rahm missing the cut at Colonial was a bit of a head-scratcher. He just looked out of sorts. I expect him to figure it out for this week.

8. Daniel Berger: If you were a GNN Plus member, you'd know we loved Berger as a play this week because the data showed him on the come. Stick with him.

9. Gary Woodland: Woodland looked great coming off the three-month layoff. He lost 20-25 lbs., looked strong and played well. No reason to believe that approach can't work here.

10. Brooks Koepka: Maybe this is grasping at straws, but Koepka showed some glimpses last week. He's got a ways to go to get to major-killer status, but he's working his way back.

