Puma Golf unveils Ignite NXT Crafted golf shoes, featuring premium leather looks

Puma Golf has been making great golf shoes for years, with the Ignite NXT line of spikeless shoes winning over golfers for their mix of comfort, style and performance.

Now, the company is adding to the lineup with the Ignite NXT Crafted series, which brings in premium leather and higher-end materials to give a classier look to an already popular shoe.

The shoes use the same Pro-Forum TPU outsole as found throughout the line, featuring hexagon-shaped lugs to deliver stability and traction. Ignite foam runs throughout the midsole to deliver energy and bounce to the golfer with every step, with the foam wrapped in Soleshield for added durability and making it easier to clean. The Pwrframe that has become part of Puma's shoe builds adds additional support with TPU in areas of foot stress during the swing.

The upper on the Ignite NXT Crafted has a one-year waterproof guarantee, with the saddle using a natural leather that will age and patina in a unique fashion over time. The Pwrcage will help a golfer keep their midfoot stable during the swing, preventing a golfer's foot from moving around.

There are four colorways available: White-Leather Brown-Team Gold, Black-Leather Brown-Team Gold, Peacoat-Leather Brown-Team Gold and White-Hi-Rise-Team Gold. The company says the shoe runs about a half-size long.

The Puma Golf Ignite NXT Crafted shoes are available now for $140 per pair.