Puma Golf’s Arnold Palmer Collection brings the King’s influence to modern golf apparel

For years, Puma Golf has been one of the brands doing the most to pay homage to the style and substance of Arnold Palmer during the PGA Tour's annual eponymous invitational event at Bay Hill in Orlando.

Now, the company is unveiling its collaboration with Arnold Palmer Enterprises, marking the first full collection blending Palmer's unmistakable style with modern fabrics and applications for a head-to-toe look in honor of the King.

The collection is inspired by clothing Palmer wore on and off the course, with both color palettes and prints that call back to Palmer's life in Latrobe, Pa., back at Bay Hill and all around the world.

“Over the last four years we’ve had the honor of working with the Arnold Palmer team to pay homage to Mr. Palmer with our limited-edition accessories and footwear during Arnold Palmer Invitational week,” said Chris MacNeill, Senior Product Line Manager for Puma Golf.

“That relationship kick-started this collaboration and allowed us to build something special, that fans of The King and the game of golf will truly appreciate. With this collection, we dove deep into the archives and worked closely with his family and colleagues to bring the story of his life into every piece. Mr. Palmer was an icon who didn’t just follow the trends, he set them, and we feel we captured that essence in a modern way in this new collection.”

The Puma Golf x Arnold Palmer Collection has four polos, a woven shirt, three layering pieces, three hats and a pair of shoes. Here are some examples:

Signature Tipped Polo ($80) – Made with a blend of natural and synthetic threads, this classic polo has tipped sleeves and collars. Available in Pale Pink, Legion Blue and Stone Blue, each has a tonal circle umbrella logo exclusive to Puma on the left chest. There's also an internal neck print showcasing iconic moments (Palmer's wedding, his USCG service, flying his plane and major wins) in Mr. Palmer's life both on and off the course.

Citation Print Woven ($90) – Made from a lightweight cotton/spandex blend, this short-sleeved button down features an all-over airplane print in honor of Palmer's life as a pilot, featuring three of the most important planes in his life. Available in both Pale Pink and Legion Blue colorways.

King’s Cardigan ($140) – Of course this collection had to have a cardigan, his favorite type of layering piece. The King’s Cardigan is made from a premium, alpaca wool-blend fabric and features real shell buttons. Available in Pale Pink and Legion Blue colorways with white piping around the neck and down the front.

Cessna Short ($95) ­– Made with a cotton/nylon/spandex blend, these shorts feature an all-over Cessna print that pays homage to Mr. Palmer’s favorite plane, complete with N1AP tail number repeating on the inside waistband. The inside pocket details the three planes Palmer owned and real shell buttons. Available in Legion Blue.

AP Circle Umbrella Snapback Cap ($35) – Puma’s most popular style cap features the new circle umbrella logo exclusive to this collection. Available in Legion Blue, Autumn Glaze and Pale Pink.

The Puma Golf x Arnold Palmer Collection is now available.