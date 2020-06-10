PGA Tour to hold minute of silence for at 8:46 a.m. this week in Texas, Florida in honor of George Floyd

The PGA Tour will hold a minute of silence at 8:46 a.m. each day this week in honor and remembrance of George Floyd.

At both the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas and the Korn Ferry Challenge in Florida, the tour has listed an 8:46 a.m. tee time with no players assigned. Players on the course will pause at that time for a minute of silence.

The moment of silence will be held during each round this week.

On the PGA Tour's website, the Tour said, "As the PGA Tour commits to amplifying the voices and efforts underway to end systemic issues of racial and social injustices impacting our country, we have reserved the 8:46 a.m. tee time at the Charles Schwab Challenge to pay our respects to the memory of George Floyd. We will pause at 8:46 a.m. during each round for a moment of silence, prayer and reflection."

George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police during a stop on May 25 when officer Derek Chauvin put his knee on Mr. Floyd's neck for 8 minutes, 46 seconds, including nearly 3 minutes during which Floyd was unresponsive. As onlookers pleaded with Chauvin to stop what he was doing, Mr. Floyd said several times he couldn't breathe and called out for his deceased mother.

World No. 2 Jon Rahm has been a vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement, and he spoke Tuesday at Colonial about the empathy he has from a limited experience of being profiled and looked at as different because of his skin color and speaking Spanish.

“As a Hispanic immigrant in the US, even though I'm not even close to experiencing what some people have experienced in this world, even myself just speaking Spanish with one of my teammates or with people in some public areas, I've gotten dirty looks,” Rahm said. “I've never been racially profiled for the color of my skin, but I have had some experiences. And it's not a good feeling.”