Is Tiger Woods headed to Hilton Head Island to play the RBC Heritage? Yacht trackers fuel speculation

Tiger Woods may well be playing in the rescheduled 2020 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.

There have been some rumors and whispers that Woods was looking at playing in the event, making it his first official PGA Tour event since hosting the Genesis Invitational back in February. Now some folks who have been tracking Tiger Woods' $20 million yacht have an inkling Woods is on board and heading up to the Palmetto State.

Barstool Sports got a tip that Tiger Woods' yacht, Privacy, was on its way to St. Simons Island, Ga. for some kind of stay, with the insinuation that the yacht could then either be a launching point to go back and forth to Harbour Town or be a stopping point before Woods' yacht then went to a slip at Hilton Head Island for tournament week.

#RiggsyScoops: Look I’m not a maritime travel expert I’m just a connect the dots guy. My guy who tracks Tiger’s yacht informs me that she’s fired up and heading up to St. Simon’s Island, Georgia. Just a quick paddle away from Hilton Head, SC, site of next week’s pga tour stop. pic.twitter.com/5sMrWcT0zC — Riggs (@RiggsBarstool) June 9, 2020

Given that St. Simons Island is approximately 2 hours from Hilton Head Island by car, it would be more likely Woods is making a pit stop to play a little golf and visit some friends rather than making that his base camp for a hypothetical RBC Heritage start.

Of course, Woods could just be going on vacation, or going fishing, or not even on the boat. There are reasonable explanations other than playing tournament golf.

Tiger Woods has played at Harbour Town exactly once, back in 1999. Woods finished T-18 that week. There are various theories on why Woods hasn't returned to play -- among them, that the course is too narrow or he has issues with South Carolina's relationship with the confederate flag -- but the best guess why is that the Heritage is the week after the Masters. Woods is so gassed after putting everything he has into the first men's major of the year that he doesn't have much left in the tank to make the trek up north from Augusta.

However, with the Masters now in November and Heritage in June, this is a chance to make a return to a unique event. Will he play? The field becomes official on Friday at 5 p.m. Eastern.