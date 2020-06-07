2020 Charles Schwab Challenge expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge picks, either for betting or fantasy golf games like DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, Golf Channel or the PGA Tour?

We have your 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

This week, the PGA Tour season resumes with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial. This tournament, which dates back to the post-World War II era will enjoy its best-ever field this week, at least when looking at the Official World Golf Ranking. The top five players in the world will be in the field, and 36 of the (frozen) world top 50 are playing at Hogan's Alley.

Colonial has its horses for sure, but with a number of top players making a rare start or their first start here -- particularly after a three-month layoff -- we have to lead with quality in this unique event.

2020 Charles Schwab Challenge rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Rory McIlroy: When the season was suspended at The Players, Rory McIlroy was clearly the best player in the world. Not even close. He's making his Colonial debut, though, and he'll need to figure out how to play this course comfortably.

2. Jon Rahm: I could see an argument to rank Rahm tops this week. He has a great record here in two starts. He's clearly got an affinity for this place, and he's probably been a happy newlywed in quarantine.

3. Webb Simpson: This should be the kind of place Webb Simpson loves. He has a pair of top-three finishes here. He was playing the best golf of his life before the suspension.

4. Justin Thomas: Going back to last September, JT has three wins and just three finishes outside the top 10 -- two of which were missed cuts in his last four starts. Going to look more at the ups than the dips.

5. Sungjae Im: The Korean stud won his first PGA Tour event pre-shutdown at the Honda. His ballstriking should pay huge here.

6. Brooks Koepka: If you're a Koepka backer this week, you have to hope for two things: 1. The last three months have allowed him to get his knee in great shape again, and 2. He will be heavily motivated by a major-like field.

7. Kevin Na: Na is the defending champion here, and he's a definite horse-for-course beyond the win. He was playing well enough pre-suspension, including T-9 in Mexico, which isn't a bad proxy for Colonial.

8. Bryson DeChambeau: Bryson has probably gotten bigger and thicker in quarantine, assuming his social media videos are any indication. He was in the top five in his last three starts before the suspension. He missed the cut here last year as he was growing into his new body.

9. Jordan Spieth: A lot of folks keep prematurely calling Spieth's return to his halcyon days, but he's money at Colonial.

10. Tony Finau: Finau had a few dud starts before the break, but most of the year had been a solid comeback for him. He was runner-up here last year.

