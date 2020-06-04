2020 Charles Schwab Challenge betting odds: Picks, who will win

The 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge betting odds have been released for the week at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas.

The betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, with the world No. 1 coming in at 15-to-2 (+750) betting odds to start the week.

Jon Rahm is next best on the list at 10-to-1, with Justin Thomas coming in at 14-to-1 as both players seek a successful return to competitive golf.

Bryson DeChambeau is at 20-to-1 as he continues to rack up high finishes in all kinds of tournaments. Webb Simpson is, too.

Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson are both 25-to-1.

2020 Charles Schwab Challenge expert picks and bets

Get a 100% welcome bonus with your first deposit at with BetDSI

First of all, I think we're all just happy to have major pro golf back.

Second, this week is going to be weird. We haven't seen PGA Tour players play golf courses set up to PGA Tour standards in three months. We've seen some guys play on mini-tours to get competitive reps, but those setups are very different than the PGA Tour.

I think the play this week is mostly toward quality. Colonial does have horses-for-courses, and those guys can be worth a flier if the odds are right.

To see our hidden picks, join GNN Plus!

Special! For just $50 fo 12 months, GNN Plus members get access to our weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, grass-specific performance and further tools, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.

BECOME A MEMBER NOW

2020 Charles Schwab Challenge betting odds