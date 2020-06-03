PGA Tour announces doubleheader at Muirfield Village: New full-field event, followed by Memorial

The PGA Tour has announced a doubleheader at Muirfield Village, creating a new tournament to replace the cancelled John Deere Classic that will lead into Jack Nicklaus' Memorial Tournament.

The Dublin, Ohio, club will host tournaments in back-to-back weeks, first hosting a new, full-field event with 156 players from July 9-12.

This first event, which will be sponsored by Workday, will be the replacement for the Deere, which was to be the fifth event played upon the resumption of the PGA Tour season.

Details of the event are still being finalized, including the purse, but the PGA Tour will announce those in the coming days. However, there will not be fans at this first event.

The Memorial Tournament will be played the next week, also at Muirfield Village. Jack Nicklaus will play host that week to a 120-player field, which was the original field size before the pandemic. That event will be played as scheduled. Tournament organizers have been lobbying Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to be able to have fans on the grounds in some capacity, even printing badges with RFID technology that would allow officials to see how many fans are gathered in various areas on the property and enforce social distancing protocols.

It remains to be seen how many players will choose to compete on the same course in consecutive weeks, but the prospect of doing so will help reduce travel stress for a variety of players.

The 2020 PGA Tour schedule resumes on June 11 with the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas.