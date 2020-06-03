Looking for 2020 Father’s Day golf gifts? Check out our recommendations

Father's Day is a little different this year.

It will be more difficult for sons and daughters to spend time with their dads and father figures, if they don't share a household. For kids who are living at home with their dads, getting out to find a gift could be challenging.

However, one thing that won't change is the appreciation many of us have for the fathers, male mentors and father figures in our lives.

So, we here at Golf News Net have put together a Father's Day gift guide for those of you looking to buy for guys who love golf. We have a mix of products in a wide price range, and everything can be ordered online.

2020 Father's Day golf gift suggestions

Straight Down golf apparel

Golf clothes aren't nearly as stuffy as they once were, but Straight Down makes golf apparel that's inspired by a West Coast vibe that takes modern looks and blends them with performance materials so Golf Dad looks and feels great on the course.

From the Strut short, available in 10 colors, to the versatile Dodge polo to pullovers and jackets for cool mornings and evenings, Straight Down has a look for every situation.

Straight Down apparel is priced to fit many budgets, and the high-quality apparel will be sure to be in Golf Dad's repertoire for years to come.

Sqairz golf shoes

Every Golf Dad has to wear golf shoes on the course. So why not get him a unique pair of golf shoes that has caught the attention of the industry?

Sqairz Golf makes a pair of golf shoes that have a squared-off toe which can help golfers with their setup while delivering plenty of room for feet to sit naturally. The wider base of the shoe and the placement of spikes and grip elements deliver both comfort and stability throughout the round. The comfort is tremendous, and the performance is better.

Sqairz is offering 10% off a pair of their shoes and a free carry bag with the code DAD at checkout.

Sunfish Photoflux golf headcovers

Golf Dad has plenty of opportunities to show off their personality on the golf course. A great way to do that is with headcovers for his driver, fairway woods and/or hybrids. There are lots of great headcover makers, but Sunfish offers a great option particularly for Father's Day. It's called Photoflux, and with it, Sunfish can print photos and images directly on to a leather headcover.

Select a size and style of headcover, upload the photo you wish to use and then order. It's a great way to remind Golf Dad of some of the great times you've had with him, and it'll make him smile every time he sees it. (Which Golf Dad sometimes needs on the golf course.)

Linksoul golf apparel

Linksoul is one of our favorite golf brands. They blend the West Coast ethos of keeping things casual, relaxed and calm, while making long-lasting, quality apparel that can be worn on and off the course. Whether you're looking for a T-shirt or cap, or you're looking for more golf-specific apparel. Linksoul's Boardwalker shorts and pants are among the best in the business for their comfort, breathability and flexibility. Their pullovers have a modern, play-it-cool aesthetic that is the antithesis of stuffy.

Kentwool golf socks

Whether the Golf Dad in your life loves to walk the course or prefers to ride in a cart, they're still on their feet a lot of the day. That means they need a sock designed for golfers to feel good from the first tee to the final green. No one does that better than Kentwool, which makes real wool socks in a variety of styles and colors. The performance wool breathes well in the summer, working hard to wick away moisture and prevent blistering. These socks will last years and years, without developing holes of losing quality, and the padding in the sole and lower ankle areas makes walking the course a breeze.

Swiftwick golf socks

More golf socks, you say? Yes, more golf socks! Swiftwick also makes a great golf sock, and it's significantly different than Kentwool. Where Kentwool is thicker and has more padding, Swiftwick is lighter and focuses on compression, stability and quick-drying construction. The Flite XT socks, in particular, are a great blend of comfort and performance for the golfer who wants a more streamlined sock on their feet.

Peak Golf Fitness online golf fitness training

Every Golf Dad wants to shoot lower scores. Lots of Golf Dads turn to new equipment to help them tap into the Fountain of Youth, all in an effort to preserve the speed and agility that slowly fades away with age. However, you don't have to spend hundreds of dollars on new clubs for Golf Dad to help him improve his game. For $99, you can purchase one year of access to online golf fitness courses taught by nationally ranked instructors who focus on exercises designed to make golfers more flexible and more powerful, all while helping them reduce the kinds of pains that come with golf.

Swannies golf apparel and T-shirts

If your Golf Dad loves golf but hates traditional golf clothing, then he should love Swannies. Swannies is a Minnnesota-based golf brand that sees golf for what it is: fun! Their T-shirts are great for golfers to wink-and-nod to other golfers in public. Their apparel for on the course is at reasonable prices while delivering on the kinds of colors, designs and materials most golfers love to wear on and off the course.

Peakvision sunglasses

This Golf Dad wears sunglasses every time he plays golf. The best sunglasses not only protect my eyes from UV rays and sun damage, but they also help me see the golf course clearer and help me perform better. Peakvision sunglasses have been one of my go-tos for several years now. Their amber-hued, non-polarized dual-zone lens makes it easier to see the golf course, providing the contrasts many golfers need to see different shades of green and the other colors on the course. The lenses prevent rain from ruining the experience, too, while giving golfers the depth of the course and preventing glare. There are several styles geared toward golfers, whether they prefer a wrap style, something a little more fashion-oriented or something in between. For Father's Day, the company is offering a 15% discount across the board.