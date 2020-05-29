Annika Sorenstam’s foundation to give $50,000 in grants to Symetra Tour pros

Annika Sorenstam is offering financial assistance to up-and-coming pros who will have gone months without an opportunity to make a living playing golf.

Through her Annika Foundation, Sorenstam will award $50,000 in grants to current Symetra Tour players through the Annika Foundation Crisis Relief Fund.

The initial round will award $500 grants to 100 players who are currently in Symetra Tour priority categories A-K and can demonstrate financial hardship due to the pandemic. The application deadline is June 12.

The foundation is accepting individual donations to the fund, which will remain in place beyond the pandemic in the event future crises require similar help.

“It’s truly been a challenging time for our professionals not having tournaments to showcase their talent and earn a living,” said Mike Nichols, Chief Business Officer, Symetra Tour. “We are extremely grateful to Annika and her Foundation for reaching out to try to find a way to provide this welcome and needed support to our athletes.”

The Annika Foundation also made a $5,000 donation to the PGA of America’s Golf Emergency Relief Fund to help those in the industry who have lost income because of the crisis.

“So many Annika Foundation alumnae play on the Symetra Tour, doing everything they can physically and financially to make their LPGA dreams come true,” said Sorenstam. “Our team is humbled to be in a position to try to make a difference and give these players a little peace of mind during this break from tournament action.”

Since the Annika Foundation's first tournament in 2009, 60 participants from the foundation's global tournament series have earned LPGA cards.