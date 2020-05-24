Bubba Watson's minor league baseball team has put its stadium up on AirBnB for you to rent
05/24/2020 at 12:52 pm
Ryan Ballengee


If you've been looking to get out of the house after months of some form of lockdown and quarantine, then Bubba Watson's co-owned minor league baseball team has a solution for you.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos, of which Watson owns a part, has put its stadium up on AirBnB for rentals. After all, they won't be using it for hosting their Double A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins anytime soon.

For $1,500 per night, renters will have access to the clubhouse, a special-purpose bedroom set up with 10 beds for guests (four bunk beds and two queen beds), as well two flat screen televisions and a kitchenette with a fridge, freezer, coffee-maker, and microwave. Guests will also have access to the batting cages (bats, balls and helmets are provided), the field and the rest of the stadium.

Other add-ons are available.

According to Front Office Sports, the team said it received more than 30 booking requests in the first day after the listing went live.

The Blue Wahoos have been doing their best to make use of their facility. Watson set up a nine-hole disc golf course for fans to use on the weekends, movie nights, trivia nights, outdoor happy hours and other ideas to offer entertainment to people.

