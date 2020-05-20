2020 The Match: Champions for Charity betting odds: Picks, who will win, prop bets

The 2020 The Match: Champions for Charity betting odds have been released for the charity match at Medalist Golf Club in Jupiter, Fla.

The betting favorite is the team of Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning, who come in at -200 (bet $200 to win $100) against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady, who are +175 (bet $100 to win $175) to win the most money in this 18-hole match-play exhibition.

There are two formats for the competition, evenly split between the nines. The teams will play a fourball (or best ball) on the front nine, then modified alternate shot on the back nine (or until a winner is determined).

2020 The Match: Champions for Charity expert picks and bets

To see our hidden picks, join GNN Plus!

Special! For just $50 fo 18 months, GNN Plus members get access to our in-depth weekly DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, grass-specific performance and further tools, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.

BECOME A MEMBER NOW

ADDITIONAL TOOLS INCLUDE

Searchable PGA Tour results

PGA Tour top-15 finish trends

Player-course fit modeling

Course demands breakdown

Quality Strokes Gained data

To access this research hidden below and MANY more fantasy golf tools, sign up for GNN+!

2020 The Match: Champions for Charity betting odds

Get a 100% welcome bonus with your first deposit at with BetDSI

To Win

Tiger Woods/Peyton Manning: -200

Phil Mickelson/Tom Brady: +175

Which team will be in lead after Hole 1?

Tiger Woods/Peyton Manning: -120

Phil Mickelson/Tom Brady: +100

Which team will be in lead after 9 holes?

Tiger Woods/Peyton Manning: -130

Phil Mickelson/Tom Brady: +110

Who will record the most birdies?

Peyton Manning: -150

Tom Brady: +130

Who will record the most birdies?