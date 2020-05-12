Southern Hills to host the 2030 PGA Championship

Southern Hills Country Club now can tell the world it will host the 2030 PGA Championship.

The PGA of America announced May 12 that the Tulsa, Okla. club finally has a dated slotted into the PGA Championship rotation after saying in 2017 that the club would host the year's second major somewhere between 2025 and 2030. As more and more dates in that six-year span filled, only two dates were left. Southern Hills will kick off a new decade in PGA Championship history.

Southern Hills will also host the 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship from May 27-30.

The club, founded in 1936 and originally designed by Perry Maxwell, was recently restored by Gil Hanse to rave reviews.

Southern Hills has hosted seven previous major championships, starting with the 1958 US Open. The club most recently hosted the 2007 PGA Championship, when Tiger Woods won the Wanamaker trophy for the fourth time in stifling heat. The club has hosted four total PGA Championships and three US Opens, with Retief Goosen winning the last in 2001.

The schedule of future PGA Championship sites still has an open date in 2025. It's unclear what the PGA of America plans to do with the slot given the short time frame available.