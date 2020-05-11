Steve Stricker names Davis Love III, Zach Johnson as 2020 Ryder Cup assistant captains

Steve Stricker has named two additional vice-captains to join him in leading the 2020 US Ryder Cup team, adding Davis Love III and Zach Johnson to the squad.

Love and Johnson join 2018 US Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk as vice-captains helping out the Wisconsin native.

“With the Ryder Cup it's important to surround yourself with quality individuals who you can lean on and who have the best interests of the team in mind,” said Stricker.

“Jim (Furyk) and I have talked about this a lot in the last year and now we are happy to add two Ryder Cup veterans in Zach and Davis to the conversation with the goal of putting this team in a prime position to win. Both Zach and Davis share a passion to compete at the highest level and are strong communicators, which is important, especially when we’re in the heat of competition.”

DL3 obviously has an extensive recent history with the Ryder Cup, serving as captain twice: losing in heart-breaking fashion at Medinah in 2012 and getting redemption when his squad waxed the Europeans 17-11 in the biennial matches at Hazeltine National in 2016. He was a vice captain in 2010 and 2018. He competed in six Ryder Cups as a player and is the 1997 PGA champion.

“Steve has been such a consistent presence on this team, both as a player and as a vice captain, and now it’s his time to lead.” Love said. “He has a terrific vision for what he wants our US team to not only accomplish, but represent, all year long. I’m confident in the program he has in place and am anxious to get to work.”

Two-time major winner Zach Johnson was a vice captain at Le Golf National in 2018, and he played in five Ryder Cups from 2006-2016. He has 12 PGA Tour wins, including the majors, and played on four US Presidents Cup teams.

“It’s always an honor to be part of the US Ryder Cup team,” said Johnson. “In a domestic Ryder Cup, it’s important to defend ‘our turf,’ and to do so on behalf of Steve — in his home state at Whistling Straits — is a great opportunity for our team to make a statement.”

The 2020 Ryder Cup is set to be played Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wis.