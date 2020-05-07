‘The Match: Champions for Charity’ details: Date, time, TV channels, streaming and format announced

The sequel to the 2018 match featuring Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, called "The Match: Champions for Charity," now has a date, time, place and format, setting the stage for a unique showdown.

Tiger Woods will team up with two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning to take on the duo of Phil Mickelson and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in an 18-hole exhibition match on May 24. "Capital One's The Match: Champions for Charity" will air live at 3 p.m. Eastern on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN, with a pre-match show streamed on the Bleacher Report app.

Medalist Golf Club, Woods' home club, will serve as host for the event.

The format will be a team match-play competition over 18 holes, with a best-ball format on the front nine and a modified alternate shot format on the back nine.

Organizers are actively working with state and local governments to ensure every facet of the event adheres to CDC and local guidelines for safety and physical distancing.

As the name implies, fundraising is a big component of the event, with WarnerMedia and the four competitors teaming to make a combined charitable donation of $10 million to benefit COVID-19 relief. Donations will be to several charitable organizations, including Direct Relief, which provides medical supplies and personal protective equipment to front-line health-care workers; the American Red Cross; Save Small Business, which offers grants to small business employers struggling due to the pandemic; and the All In Challenge, an initiative looking to reduce or eliminate food insecurity for those in need.

There is also a further partnership with the All In Challenge, which has fundraised in part with a series of auctions of once-in-a-lifetime events involving sports stars and celebrities. There will be a live raffle during the telecast for experiences with Woods and Mickelson.

During the match there will be with additional on-course competitive challenges for charity.