Korn Ferry Tour announces megaseason, combining 2020 and 2021 seasons, with revised 2020 schedule

The Korn Ferry Tour has announced a revised 2020 Korn Ferry Tour schedule, formally combining the 2020 and 2021 seasons into a single, one-time megaseason that will determine 25 PGA Tour cards for the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season.

The 2020 portion of the megaseason will begin on June 11, the same day the PGA Tour intends to return at Colonial, with the Korn Ferry Challenge on the Dye's Valley course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. -- the first of four new events created by the tour to help offset the loss of playing opportunities this season. The next Wednesday, the second new event will start on The King and The Bear course at the World Golf Hall of Fame in St. Augustine, Fla., with a Saturday finish.

In July, there will be two tournaments played in back-to-back weeks at TPC San Antonio, with the TPC San Antonio Challenge going before the TPC San Antonio Championship.

The 2020 season was originally scheduled to end at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship at Victoria National Golf Club in Indiana, with the top 25 finishers in regular season points earning PGA Tour cards for next season. Now that tournament, which will still finish on the originally set Aug. 30 date, will determine the top 10 players in points who will earn limited PGA Tour status for the 2020-2021 season, including guaranteed spots in opposite-field events and a chance to play in events with weaker fields.

The megaseason will roll on after the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, however, with five more tournaments played through to the middle of October before ending for 2020. The Orange County National Championship will end the playing year at Orange County National in Florida, which was to host 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Q-School. All told, there will be a break of just one week between June and October.

All five new events will have $600,000 purses.

The Korn Ferry Tour will announce the 2021 portion of the 2020-2021 season in due course, but the 23 events from 2020 will combine with those tournaments to determine the top 25 players who earn cards from the regular megaseason points list and the top 75 players who will qualify for the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Finals, which will determine the fate of 25 more PGA Tour cards. There will be no Korn Ferry Tour finals in 2020, as PGA Tour players will not lose status based on their FedEx Cup finish this season.

