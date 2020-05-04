Join us on a golf trip to Ireland and Northern Ireland in August 2021!

If you've been trying to find something you can look forward to in the not-too-distant future, then we've got an invitation for you:

Join me and our Golf News Net team on a golf trip to Ireland and Northern Ireland in August 2021!

We've teamed up with All Access Golf Travel and Events to put on an incredible trip to one of my favorite places in the world. In our week-long trip from August 15-21, we'll play seven rounds, including at Royal County Down, both courses at Royal Portrush, Ardglass, Portstewart, The Island and Portmarnock.

The trip begins by flying into the Dublin airport and hopping on our included transportation for the week as we make the three-hour ride into our first stop in Northern Ireland. We'll spend our first two nights at the Bushmills Inn, the four-star home of the Bushmills distillery, as we play Royal Portrush's two courses and Portstewart in the first two days.

Then we'll start making our way back toward Dublin with a stop on the coast as we spend two nights at the Slieve Donard Hotel, Newcastle, our base for our days playing Royal County Down and Ardglass, the Ulster version of Pebble Beach.

We then head back into the Republic of Ireland for two more nights, playing Portstewart and The Island, while we enjoy the Fitzwilliam Hotel and everything the capital has to offer.

It'll be a week filled with world-class golf, incredible accommodations and lots of fun at night.

We only have room for 17 people to join us on this trip, making for a group of 20. You'll be joining me, Darin Bunch and Mitch Laurance on this once-in-a-lifetime journey.

The package cost is $5,365 for double occupancy. (Here's a PDF describing the trip if you'd like to share it.) If you want to come solo and have your own room, you'll pay a single supplement of $1,299. A 50 percent deposit is required to reserve our group's tee times, and places like Royal Portrush are already filling out tee sheets for next summer, so you don't want to miss out on this.

If you would like to join us for this incredible trip, please pre-register by filling out the form below. You'll have priority access to the deposit site when it goes live to reserve your spot.