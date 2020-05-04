European Tour announces BMW Indoor Invitational, a series of simulator-based tournaments

With the European Tour sidelined until at least July and concerns growing over how the tour will look when golf does return, players are undoubtedly clamoring for opportunities to play. While the big checks won't be available until at least mid-summer, the European Tour is introducing a new series of simulator-based events with some of the world's best players.

The BMW Indoor Invitational will begin May 9, the first in a series of five 18-hole, stroke-play events featuring pros playing at home on TrackMan simulators. The first event will be played on the Old Course at St. Andrews, with action shot Monday through Wednesday, then packaged up for sharing on Saturday through the European Tour's social channels and a special website set up for the series.

Lee Westwood, Martin Kaymer, Joost Luiten, Mike Lorenzo Vera and Bernd Wiesberger are among those who will compete in the single-round events. The winner of each event will receive $10,000 towards their chosen charity or relief fund which has been helping communities impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic.

BMW Indoor Invitational schedule

May 9: St Andrews, Old Course, Scotland

May 16: Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland

May 23: Golfclub München Eichenried, Germany

May 30: Real Club Valderrama, Spain

June 6: Wentworth Club, England

“In a time when pro golf tours around the world are being forced to take a break, we are able to offer golf fans, as well as the pros themselves, a unique competition in the form of the BMW Indoor Invitational powered by TrackMan," said Jörn Plinke, Head of BMW Golfsport Marketing.

"We are looking forward to the coming weeks, an innovative format, and some exciting digital content. BMW enjoys long-term partnerships with TrackMan and the European Tour and shares the aspiration to also drive golf further with a digital format. Together, we have managed to create a new type of competition, which features a host of top players and, with the prize money on offer, supports local coronavirus initiatives.”