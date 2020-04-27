2020 GCU Championship betting odds: Outlaw Tour picks, who will win
04/27/2020 at 4:16 pm
Ryan Ballengee


The 2020 GCU Championship betting odds have been released for the week at Grand Canyon University Golf Course in Phoenix, Ariz.

The betting favorite this week is Calum Hill, with a win under his belt at 6-to-1. Dylan Wu is 15-to-1, while PGA Tour player JJ Spaun is 8-to-1.

2020 GCU Championship expert picks and bets

The GCU Championship is a major on the Outlaw Tour, with a bigger-than-usual field playing the par-71 host course. This is a 54-hole event, with a cut to the top 43 and ties for the final round.

2020 GCU Championship betting odds

  • Calum Hill: +600
  • Dylan Wu: +750
  • JJ Spaun: +800
  • KK Limbhasut: +1000
  • Mark Anguiano: +1000
  • Nicolo Galletti: +1200
  • Brady Calkins: +1600
  • Jeremy Paul: +1600
  • Yannik Paul: +1600
  • Brent Grant: +1800
  • Derek Bayley: +1800
  • Nick Mason: +1800
  • Andrew Yun: +2200
  • Colton Yates: +2200
  • Jimmy Gunn: +2200
  • Steven Alker: +2200
  • Brendon Jelley: +3300
  • Kevin Lucas: +3300
  • Riley Wheeldon: +3300
  • Wil Bateman: +3300
  • Daniel Miernicki: +4000
  • Jake Staiano: +4000
  • Matt Gurska: +4000
  • Kaleb Gorbahn: +5000
  • Kyle Slattery: +5000
  • Ryan Porch: +5000
  • Jared Sawada: +6600
  • Matt Marshall: +6600
  • Mitch Carlson: +6600
  • Alistair Docherty: +8000
  • Andre Metzger: +8000
  • Eric Lilleboe: +8000
  • Kyle Karazissis: +8000
  • Sam Triplett: +8000
  • Tyler Weworski: +8000
  • Daniel Hudson: +10000
  • Dylan Healey: +10000
  • George Markham: +10000
  • Gregory Robarge: +10000
  • John Greco: +10000

