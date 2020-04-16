Korn Ferry Tour to resume 2020 schedule at TPC Sawgrass with new event

The Korn Ferry Tour is set to resume its 2020 season in June with a new event created by the PGA Tour.

The schedule will resume with an event played at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. The tournament will be played on the Dye's Valley Course, which has hosted the tour's season-ending tournament from 2013-2015. The purse will be $600,000 and played without fans.

As part of the announcement, the Korn Ferry Tour said it has postponed of the Evans Scholars Invitational (May 21-24), which was to be the next scheduled event. The following three events after that date were cancelled: the Rex Hospital Open (May 28-31), BMW Charity Pro-Am (June 4-7) and what was to be the inaugural Live + Work in Maine Open (June 11-14).

With events cancelled or postponed through mid-June, there is concern that a drastically limited schedule would determine the 25 players who earn PGA Tour cards through the regular season points race, as well the next 50 players who could qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals series of tournaments.

Tournament fields are likely to be expanded, trying to include as many players as possible in fields to give them maximum opportunity.

There are ongoing discussions regarding how Korn Ferry Tour players will acquire status, as well what status will be given to PGA Tour card holders who finish outside the top 125 in a truncated FedEx Cup season. Discussions include turning the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour season into an 18-month run, combining with the 2021 schedule.

The Tour is still formalizing these facets of the remainder of the season, however long it is. More announcements will be forthcoming as the details are finalized.

PGA Tour Chief Tournament and Competitions Officer Andy Pazder tried to address the evolving thinking in an April 16 teleconference, saying, "I would say if there is a scenario where we carry eligibility from the PGA Tour over to the following season, that will likely have a profound impact on the Korn Ferry Tour eligibility system and could go as far as preventing promotions from the Korn Ferry Tour and their eligibility would then have to merge into their following season in 2021."