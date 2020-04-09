Secret Golf planning match-play series between pro golfers to fill the void

A lot of golf fans are vocal in missing watching the best players in the world compete on a weekly basis. At this point, a lot of golf fans would probably watch two 30-handicaps battle it out on the golf course. Fans want to be entertained and have a little escape from the unique situation in which we find ourselves.

Secret Golf is hoping to fill the void left by the world's professional golf tours going dark until at least late May, planning on soon launching a series of matches featuring their deep roster of pro golfers.

Golfweek first reported on the concept. Golf News Net has proudly partnered with Secret Golf in the past on content releases.

Founded by 1995 PGA champion Steve Elkington, Secret Golf offers subscribers content from professional golfers that includes instruction and insights to their unique world. In 2019, Elkington started pursuing the concept of a match-play series, somewhat fashioned as a revival of Shell's Wonderful World of Golf. With the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour on temporary hiatus, the concept, called the Secret Golf Match Play Series for COVID-19, is what could meet the moment.

Secret Golf is negotiating with the PGA Tour regarding rights and production, as the Tour handles media rights for its player members. The hope is to broadcast the matches -- as many as six -- on TV and digitally before the PGA Tour returns to play its schedule. In the Secret Golf-designed app, there would be more content, including behind-the-scenes looks at the matches.

The matches themselves would feature some of the best golfers on the planet, including Marc Leishman, Russell Knox, Jason Dufner, Jason Kokrak, Pat Perez, Brian Harman, Stacy Lewis, Brittany Lincicome, Gerina Piller, Martin Piller and more -- a staff of more than 30 pros in total. The possibilities could be fascinating.

Secret Golf is securing private facilities to use for hosting the matches to prevent the public from trying to view them in person. Players will compete without caddies, walking the course while carrying their own bag to promote social distancing. The total crew for the match, including the players, camera operators and commentators would be less than 10, in accordance with CDC guidelines. Elkington and Secret Golf host Diane Knox would be part of the broadcast team.

There will be a charitable component to the matches, with proceeds, including potential side challenges between players, going to the charitable foundations of participating players and the United Way Pandemic Relief Fund.