Tiger Woods celebrates Masters Champions Dinner ‘quarantine style’ at home with kids, girlfriend, dogs

Tiger Woods was at home on Tuesday night -- the night, just a handful of weeks ago, when he would have been the guest of honor in the most exclusive club in golf: the Masters Champions Club.

Woods, who will remain the reigning Masters champion now at least through November, was to put on his Masters Champions Dinner at Augusta National Golf Club. After winning in 1997, 2001, 2002 and 2005, the 2019 Masters winner was set to put on his fifth Champions Dinner. The menu was going to include steak and chicken fajitas, along with sushi and sashimi -- some Woods favorites he has featured in the past. Maybe milkshakes for desert.

With the 15-time major champion staying at home in Florida, Woods decided to make do and host his own Champions Dinner at his house on Jupiter Island.

Masters Champions Dinner quarantine style. Nothing better than being with family. pic.twitter.com/xPK769CWCf — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 7, 2020

In the ultimate flex, Woods share a picture after his meal with his girlfriend Erica Herman, his children Sam and Charlie, as well his two dogs (Bugs and, we think, Taz).

Woods was dressed in his green jacket, which he gets to hold onto until the next Masters Tournament (an extra seven months!), at which point he has to return the jacket to the club and keep it there until he wins it again. Woods was also wearing his Sunday red, although a little different than the mock turtleneck he wore a year ago.

The rest of the human part of the family was wearing Masters green, too. Woods' Masters trophy was the centerpiece.

The dogs were distracted, with (we think) Taz eyeing up some leftovers and Bugs (we think) looking off in the distance.