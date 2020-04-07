WATCH: My 1st (filmed) round on my new backyard golf course!
04/07/2020 at 5:05 pm
Ryan Ballengee

After building a six-hole golf course in my backyard for less than $100 and playing a few practice rounds on it, I filmed myself playing the golf course for the first time.

See how I take on the toughest shots on the course, including a tee shot that has to clear a tall tree and a shot with a 3-foot landing radius.

The over-under for the round was 16.5, and it's a great sweat!

What do you think the golf course should be called?

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for over a decade, working for NBC Sports, Golf Channel, Yahoo Sports and SB Nation. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He used to be a good golfer.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

