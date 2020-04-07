WATCH: My 1st (filmed) round on my new backyard golf course!

After building a six-hole golf course in my backyard for less than $100 and playing a few practice rounds on it, I filmed myself playing the golf course for the first time.

See how I take on the toughest shots on the course, including a tee shot that has to clear a tall tree and a shot with a 3-foot landing radius.

The over-under for the round was 16.5, and it's a great sweat!

What do you think the golf course should be called?

