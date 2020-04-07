The 2020 men’s golf calendar has been reconfigured, with three majors, a Ryder Cup and FedEx Cup playoffs

The 2020 golf calendar has been in flux for more than a month, with a slew of cancellations and postponements clearing the calendar well into May.

Two men's majors -- the Masters and PGA Championship -- had already been postponed, and the US Open in New York was all but resigned to a postponed fate.

The ANA Inspiration, the first major of the year, was rescheduled from April to September, and the Augusta National Women's Amateur were postponed. The Olympics were postponed a year, opening up a week for the men's calendar and a week for the women's calendar.

With so many puzzle pieces still to be re-arranged, the golf world got together in recent weeks and figured out a hypothetical path forward. Unified, the bodies announced a revised 2020 men's golf schedule.

When will the 2020 men's golf majors be played?

Three men's majors are moving, and one has been cancelled.

The PGA Championship is scheduled to now be the first major of the year, with the PGA of America moving the tournament to Aug. 6-9 but keeping it at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. California governor Gavin Newsom said he doubts sporting events with big crowds will return to his state before September, but that could mean a fan-less PGA.

The US Open has moved from its traditional June date to Sept. 17-20, remaining at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York. It could be a tremendously emotional week, as New York has been the epicenter of the crisis.

The Masters will be the final major of 2020, moving from April to Nov. 12-15. Players who already qualified under the original invitation criteria for April will be invited. Further changes are unclear, such as allowing PGA Tour winners leading into the Masters into the 2020 Masters or the 2021 Masters.

The Open Championship has been cancelled by the R&A, marking the first time since 1945 that the Open will not be played. Royal St. George's will host in 2021, with St. Andrews still hosting the 150th Open, just now in 2022.

The Ryder Cup will be played as scheduled from Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. Selection criteria will likely have to change, or it could be thrown out the window altogether.

When will the 2020 PGA Tour schedule resume?

The PGA Tour schedule for both the 2019-2020 season and the 2020-2021 season will need to change to accommodate the new major dates. While the Tour hasn't formally announced when the season will resume, Golf Digest reports the schedule will pick back up in June with the playing of a rescheduled Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial from June 11-14, taking the spot of the RBC Canadian Open.

The original US Open dates will be filled by a tournament to be announced. Same for the Open Championship's original July dates and the dates originally saved for the Olympic men's golf tournament.

The FedEx Cup playoffs will move back a week, with the season ending on Labor Day Monday on Sept. 7 at the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

The 2020 US Open and 2020 Masters may or may not count toward the 2020-2021 FedEx Cup race, particularly because there would be two of each tournament played in a wraparound season.

The Masters in November would likely displace the Mayakoba Golf Classic, potentially forcing it to move to early December.

Revised 2020 PGA Tour schedule

