Augusta National announced 2020 Masters new dates, bringing the tournament to the fall

The 2020 Masters now has secured dates for playing a fall tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

Masters chairman Fred Ridley announced April 6 that the 2020 Masters new dates will be Nov. 12-15.

"In collaboration with the leading organizations in golf, Augusta National Golf Club has identified November 9-15 as the intended dates to host the 2020 Masters," Ridley said in part in a statement.

Players who have already qualified for the Masters for its original April date will be invited to compete in November. Ticketholders for the April dates will be admitted to the November playing.

More information will be forthcoming from the club, but Ridley underscored his hopes that a definitive target date will allow for some anticipation among golf fans.

"While more details will be shared in the weeks and months to come, we, like all of you, will continue to focus on all mandated precautions and guidelines to fight against the Coronavirus," he said.

"Along the way, we hope the anticipation of staging the Masters Tournament in the fall brings a moment of joy to the Augusta community and all those who love the sport. We want to emphasize that our future plans are incumbent upon favorable counsel and direction from health officials. Provided that occurs and we can conduct the 2020 Masters, we intend to invite those professionals and amateurs who would have qualified for our original April date and welcome all existing ticket holders to enjoy the excitement of Masters week."

Augusta National has also cancelled the 2020 Augusta National Women's Amateur, with all players who qualified for this year's tournament earning invitations to the 2021 edition, provided they remain an amateur.

"After careful consideration and following an extensive review process, we also have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Augusta National Women’s Amateur," Ridley said. "Ultimately, the many scheduling challenges with NCAA tournaments, the World Amateur Team Championships, the LPGA Q-Series and other events when women’s amateur golf resumes led to this decision.

Patrons who purchased tickets for this year's ANWA will get first look at purchasing tickets for the 2021 event.